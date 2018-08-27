In most sports an animal on the field of play is a recipe for disaster, but American football appears to have found a perfect way to integrate man’s best friend.

In most sports an animal on the field of play is a recipe for disaster, but American football appears to have found a perfect way to integrate man’s best friend.

Meet Striking the Wonder Dog, the college football pooch who steals the show

Striking the Wonder Dog is a border collie who started working for New Mexico State University’s football team in 2012.

A champion in dog agility and with six years’ experience under his belt, Striking knows exactly what to do when the tee gets left behind after kick-off.

Nobody was more excited for CFB to start than Striking the Wonder Dog. pic.twitter.com/uTRXZmrN8o — ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) August 26, 2018

After briefly running into difficulty with the tee, Striking got his chops around the target and safely brought it back to the sideline.

And his appearance provided some welcome animal relief for fans of New Mexico State, who found themselves 29-7 down at the moment of his arrival, struggling with their offence and prompting one commentator to remark: “That was also New Mexico State’s longest run of the evening.”

"New Mexico's longest run of the night" pic.twitter.com/NLbZcyVasV — James Mahan (@Big_Man_Mahan) August 26, 2018

Perhaps Striking might be able to offer his services on the field of play one day.

Press Association