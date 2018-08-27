News And Finally

Monday 27 August 2018

Meet Striking the Wonder Dog, the college football pooch who steals the show

Striking works for New Mexico State University’s football team, retrieving the tees after kick-offs.

A border collie has been working for New Mexico State University’s football team since 2012 (Ocskaymark/Getty Images)
By Max McLean, Press Association

In most sports an animal on the field of play is a recipe for disaster, but American football appears to have found a perfect way to integrate man’s best friend.

Striking the Wonder Dog is a border collie who started working for New Mexico State University’s football team in 2012.

A champion in dog agility and with six years’ experience under his belt, Striking knows exactly what to do when the tee gets left behind after kick-off.

After briefly running into difficulty with the tee, Striking got his chops around the target and safely brought it back to the sideline.

And his appearance provided some welcome animal relief for fans of New Mexico State, who found themselves 29-7 down at the moment of his arrival, struggling with their offence and prompting one commentator to remark: “That was also New Mexico State’s longest run of the evening.”

Perhaps Striking might be able to offer his services on the field of play one day.

Press Association

