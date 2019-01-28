News And Finally

Monday 28 January 2019

Meet Mr Uekusa, the comedian who hilariously reinvented the tablecloth trick

The Japanese comedian reached the semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent last year.

(@uespiiiiii/Twitter)

By Edd Dracott, Press Association

Kazuhisa Uekusa is a unique breed of daredevil performer.

The 31-year-old comedian from Japan has been seen by millions on social media and television with his novel act, which sees him come up with creative new takes on the tablecloth trick.

Mr Uekusa has spent the past year and a half masterminding remakes of the classic trick, which sees a performer whip a tablecloth out from under a set of objects without disturbing them.

Instead of your average dining scene however, Mr Uekusa replaces the usual objects involved to add an element of danger, often with the table replaced by his naked body, for example.

So, why does he make them?

“I wanted to show off my performance to many people,” Mr Uekusa told the Press Association.

Mr Uekusa said he is “always thinking” about new ideas and gets “hints from daily life.”

Along with social media fame, Mr Uekusa has appeared on various TV shows, reaching the semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent last year before performing again on Spain and France’s Got Talent programmes.

Along with the nudity risk he puts himself under, no body part is safe from use in the performer’s tricks.

So what does the comedian want the future to hold for his channel?

“I wish it would be a famous channel like everyone knows,” said Mr Uekusa.

He’s certainly getting there.

