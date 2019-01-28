Meet Mr Uekusa, the comedian who hilariously reinvented the tablecloth trick

The 31-year-old comedian from Japan has been seen by millions on social media and television with his novel act, which sees him come up with creative new takes on the tablecloth trick.

Mr Uekusa has spent the past year and a half masterminding remakes of the classic trick, which sees a performer whip a tablecloth out from under a set of objects without disturbing them.

Instead of your average dining scene however, Mr Uekusa replaces the usual objects involved to add an element of danger, often with the table replaced by his naked body, for example.

So, why does he make them?

“I wanted to show off my performance to many people,” Mr Uekusa told the Press Association.

Mr Uekusa said he is “always thinking” about new ideas and gets “hints from daily life.”

【36段ジェンガの上にグラスを置いたもの2つを、お尻でテーブルクロス引き】

I put a wine glass on top of 36 stage Jenga(×2)、I used the buttocks and pulled a tablecloth.#jenga pic.twitter.com/4XVqVhvoK6 — ウエスP(Wes-P／Mr Uekusa) BGT2018&AGT2018 (@uespiiiiii) January 27, 2019

Along with social media fame, Mr Uekusa has appeared on various TV shows, reaching the semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent last year before performing again on Spain and France’s Got Talent programmes.

Along with the nudity risk he puts himself under, no body part is safe from use in the performer’s tricks.

【36段ジェンガの上にグラスをのせて乳首でブロック一本抜き】

I put a wine glass on top of 36 stage Jenga, using a nipple, remove a block.#jenga pic.twitter.com/flK9orBySX — ウエスP(Wes-P／Mr Uekusa) BGT2018&AGT2018 (@uespiiiiii) January 13, 2019

So what does the comedian want the future to hold for his channel?

“I wish it would be a famous channel like everyone knows,” said Mr Uekusa.

He’s certainly getting there.

Press Association