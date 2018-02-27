Harveigh is a seven-month-old rescue cow, taken in by a family in Fulshear, Texas, following Hurricane Harvey.

Meet Harveigh, the calf who lived in the laundry and is more like a dog than a cow

And Harveigh isn’t like other cows. When the Cantons (47-year-old Ren, his wife Tammy, 43, and their 20-year-old son Tyler) first took her in, she lived in their laundry, played with their dogs, and drank milk from a bottle.

They came across Harveigh last August, and they suspected the calf had been born just after the hurricane had struck. When they found her she was shivering and lethargic. “[She] could not stand on her own,” Tammy told the Press Association.

“We knew she needed help very quickly.” Th calf gets wedged in a door frame For the first few months, Harveigh lived in the family home, but now she has her own pen just outside the house, which Tammy calls her “cow condo”.

“She does get to come inside to visit her dog friends and to have her hair brushed,” Tammy said but: “If it was up to Harveigh, she would live inside forever.” Well, she finally figured it out! She did it 3 different times this morning! Who said cows aren’t smart! Posted by Harveigh’s Story on Friday, January 12, 2018 As well as seven dogs, the family already have six cows, although owner Tammy says Harveigh doesn’t know she’s one of them.

“She adores dogs but she is terrified of other cows,” said Tammy. “She will cry, scream, run and kick if she is put near other cows. We are working on that by taking her to the barn to spend time around them.”

But the plan is to have her move in with the rest of their livestock eventually.

If you know Sealy, then you know she is ADDICTED to ears!!!! And with Harveigh, she is no exception. Posted by Harveigh’s Story on Thursday, October 26, 2017 Her play time with the family dogs, including their pit bull Sealy, is now supervised due to her increasing size.

But the family keep her occupied with “new friends”, like this yoga ball. Harveigh’s new friend! Might not be a cow, but she loves spending time with her new toy. Posted by Harveigh’s Story on Wednesday, December 20, 2017 Most of all, the family say she loves people.

“Harveigh LOVES kids,” Tammy said, “she makes people extremely happy.” Tammy admits that Harveigh has so far been “pampered” compared to the rest of their cows.

“Our other cows are very well taken care of, but they live in the pasture and in the barn like normal cows,” she said. “Harveigh is more like an over-sized dog.”

Press Association