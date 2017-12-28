Meet Eggnog, the rare kiwi chick who hatched on Christmas Day

Eggnog was born at the West Coast Wildlife Centre in Franz Joseph, on New Zealand’s South Island.

According to the park, rowi are the rarest kiwi species in the world, with just 450 birds left alive in the wild, but this was the 50th rowi kiwi to hatch at the centre this season, and the 278th since it opened in 2010.

It took Eggnog five whole days to crack its way out of its shell, after 77 days of incubation.