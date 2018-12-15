News And Finally

Saturday 15 December 2018

Meet Barclay, the future assistance dog making a big impact in the NHL

How’s his stick work? Fantastic, obviously.

A hockey puck lying on an ice rink – (vencavolrab/Getty Images)
By Max McLean, Press Association

A puppy being trained as an assistance dog has captured the hearts of the St Louis Blues as well as rival teams in the National Hockey League.

Barclay was born in September earlier this year, and it hasn’t taken him long to become an internet sensation for his adorable actions on the ice.

Just check out the stick work – he’s a natural.

The Blues will help Barclay become an assistance dog for someone during an 18-month programme which includes learning socialisation skills.

The four-month-old pupper will spend time in the Blues’ front office as well as at home games, going home with a front office employee at other times.

The Labrador Retriever clearly has plenty of admirers, with other franchises even joking about drafting the talented mutt for themselves.

It looks as though that’s not an option however, and who can blame the Blues?

Sport can often lead to arguments about any number of incidents, but there’s one thing everyone agrees with: Barclay is a good boy.

