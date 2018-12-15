A puppy being trained as an assistance dog has captured the hearts of the St Louis Blues as well as rival teams in the National Hockey League.

Meet Barclay, the future assistance dog making a big impact in the NHL

Barclay was born in September earlier this year, and it hasn’t taken him long to become an internet sensation for his adorable actions on the ice.

Just check out the stick work – he’s a natural.

The Blues will help Barclay become an assistance dog for someone during an 18-month programme which includes learning socialisation skills.

The four-month-old pupper will spend time in the Blues’ front office as well as at home games, going home with a front office employee at other times.

The Labrador Retriever clearly has plenty of admirers, with other franchises even joking about drafting the talented mutt for themselves.

Well, we know who we're taking in the Expansion Draft...🐶😉 #ReturnToHockey #NHLSeattle — NHL Seattle (@NHLSeattle_) December 13, 2018

It looks as though that’s not an option however, and who can blame the Blues?

What Pat said — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) December 14, 2018

Sport can often lead to arguments about any number of incidents, but there’s one thing everyone agrees with: Barclay is a good boy.

Press Association