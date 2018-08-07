When you spot your phone in your dog’s jaws, your usual reaction might be fear, anger and a trip to the shops for a new one – but Archie makes it deeply endearing.

Meet Archie, the canine viral sensation playing keep away with his owners’ stuff

The Golden Retriever has become a social media star thanks to his love for taking things from his owners and running joyfully away with them.

As you can see, for five-year-old Archie it’s all about the thrill of the chase, and the items don’t tend to get damaged either.

“He usually ends up giving the item back when we offer him a small treat,” owner Dawn Barbacci, 45, told the Press Association. “Which probably reinforces his naughty habit.

“The dog is super smart!”

Dawn and her husband, from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, have had Archie since he was eight weeks old.

“Stealing kind of grew into a game for him after he started stealing the remote control as a puppy,” said Dawn.

“It was cute to chase him around, and we didn’t realise how smart he was.

“The bigger and faster he got, the more he loved to play keep away with us!”

Archie has shot to fame with Dawn’s cats Trixia and Vince, who lends his name to their Instagram account my_cat_vince_stagram – which has almost 40,000 followers.

“Archie definitely is recognised in our neighbourhood when we go for walks,” said Dawn. “Especially by the kids in the neighbourhood!

“Since his Instafame we have been able to meet up with some followers and are happy to see them smile when they meet him!”

Archie’s playful nature does good too, as Dawn is about to start taking him for visits to sick and elderly patients to brighten their day.

All that grabbing might come in handy when you need something too.

“He NEEDS to have something in his mouth like most retrievers do,” said Dawn.

She’s not wrong.

If you’d like to see more from Archie, check him and his pals out on Instagram.

Press Association