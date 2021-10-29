| 11.8°C Dublin

Meerkats sample creepy carved pumpkins ahead of Halloween

Meerkats and red ruffed lemurs got into the spirit of Halloween with pumpkins at Blair Drummond Safari Park near Stirling.

By Mark Davey, PA Scotland

Scary carved pumpkins have proved popular with meerkats at a UK safari park.

Keepers at Blair Drummond Safari Park near Stirling in Scotland carved the Halloween treats for their animals, who used all their senses to investigate.

The meerkats were joined by red ruffed lemurs who celebrated World Lemur Day by tucking into some specially prepared pumpkin treats.

A spokesperson for the safari park said: “Taking place each year, World Lemur Day aims to raise awareness of lemur diversity and their critical conservation needs.

“Sadly, 98% of lemur species are currently threatened with extinction.”

Blair Drummond is home to more than 24 species on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species, and its breeding programme aims to support the recovery of many animals.

Its efforts are proving to be a success.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Blair Drummond welcomed a red ruffed lemur baby from its established breeding pair earlier this year.

Most Watched

Privacy