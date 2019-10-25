Meerkats compare the pumpkins at wildlife park

Animals have been getting into the Halloween spirit by investigating pumpkins placed in their enclosures at a wildlife park.

Animals have been getting into the Halloween spirit by investigating pumpkins placed in their enclosures at a wildlife park.

The vegetables, including one carved into a Boris Johnson likeness and another like Donald Trump, were placed around Blair Drummond Safari Park ahead of National Pumpkin Day on Saturday.

The park near Stirling is also celebrating the last weekend of its Hallowild event, which ends on Sunday.

A barbary macaque monkey investigates a pumpkin carved out to look like Boris Johnson (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Some of the carvings were placed in the meerkat enclosure and others in the barbary macaque monkey area.

Park manager Gary Gilmour said: “One of the pet farm keepers carved the pumpkins and we’ve placed them in some of the enclosures to celebrate National Pumpkin Day.

“The barbary macaques were very inquisitive. They liked the seeds inside so they really go for them and get them out and enjoyed playing with them.

“We like to offer different enrichment ideas for them.”

PA Media