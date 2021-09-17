Meat and potato creation takes crown at British Pie Awards

A meat and potato creation has taken the crown at the British Pie Awards.

The meat and potato pie from Nottinghamshire based Bowring Butchers got the upper crust against more than 800 entries, which were submitted across 23 categories.

Bowring Butchers also beat 36 contenders in the best beef and cheese pie category, with their steak and stilton bake.

There were honourable mentions for a rhubarb and custard dessert pie, made by Portsmouth’s Mad K Pies, and an authentic Melton Mowbray pork pie by Dickinson and Morris.

Matthew O’Callaghan, chairman of the Melton Mowbray Pork Pie Association and host of the British Pie Awards, said: “Bowring Butchers submitted a truly scrumptious pie, and it was agreed across the board that their classic Meat and Potato masterpiece was the Supreme Champion of 2021.”

The competition welcomed an array of exciting creations, like cherrywood smoked pulled pork and black pudding, and goats cheese, spinach and sweet potato pie.

A chicken curry pie clucked its way to victory in the best chippie pie group, whilst the vegan category received the most entries, with 72 offerings.