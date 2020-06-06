McDonald’s employee and drag queen directs drive-thru queue with dancing

A McDonald’s employee and professional drag queen has been keeping queues of customers entertained by dancing while directing the drive-thru traffic.

Gavyn Brewster, also known as Diana D, danced along to Beyonce and Lady Gaga after the McDonald’s at Morfa Retail Park in Swansea reopened for business.

The 26-year-old, who has been working as a professional drag queen for three years, kept the dancing going for his entire eight-hour shift.

Ngl I'm living my best life 😂 https://t.co/aOp9tJEmYn — Diana D (@Dragqueendianad) June 5, 2020

He told the PA news agency: “Everyone was loving it! They couldn’t get enough, which when I look back at my dance moves, I certainly could be better.

“It was a distraction for everyone because they’ve been stuck with their kids, depressed in lockdown, sad about their families or not seeing loved ones, and I managed to do something to make people smile — even if it’s for 10 minutes in a queue to McDonald’s.

“Some people think that it was all an act but if you meet me in real life you can see that I was just being my crazy self.”

After spotting the video going viral on Twitter, @dragqueendianad tweeted: “Ngl, I’m living my best life.”

One of the customers, Ashley Pearce, who filmed the dancing, said: “We were there for a total of 30 minutes but it didn’t seem like we were there that long. We wanted it to be longer.

“I was queuing up for food and Diana D was working guiding the traffic and keeping everyone happy and patient.

“It got people involved and lifted people’s spirits in these horrible times.”

PA Media