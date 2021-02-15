Maternity ward of the stars could be Harry and Meghan’s choice for birth

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex could choose the maternity ward of the stars for the birth of their second baby.

Meghan and Harry’s first child, Archie, was born at London’s private Portland Hospital, favoured by those wanting a money-no-object birthing experience.

And the Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles can offer a similar level of comfort, expertise and exclusivity.

The Californian hospital is where celebrities like Victoria Beckham, Jessica Simpson and Kate Hudson are said to have given birth.

New mothers are given welcome packs which include nappies and a miniature bottle of wine, gourmet cuisine is also on offer, and, for those who do not want to be spotted arriving or leaving, secret entrances are available.

The hospital’s deluxe maternity suite package costs thousands of pounds a night and includes a three-room suite which is said to provide a doula – someone who is not medically trained but helps a women through pregnancy, labour and birth.

Facilities provided by hospitals at this level are like five-star hotels and patients can ask for in-suite manicures, pedicures and a hairdresser so can they leave looking their best.

Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow. Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous news!#remoteshoot #shotonipad #shotbymisan pic.twitter.com/3iSYjydVj9 — Misan Harriman (@misanharriman) February 14, 2021

In the black and white photograph the duke and duchess used to announce their good news, Meghan is reportedly wearing a floor-length Carolina Herrera dress.

It is believed the outfit was made for Meghan when she was pregnant with Archie but she chose to wear it to mark her second pregnancy.

The image of the “overjoyed” couple was shot by their long-time friend and photographer Misan Harriman, who took the picture remotely from London using an iPad.

In the picture Harry is resting his hand on Meghan’s head as she lies in his lap cradling her bump.

PA Media