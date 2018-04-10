Mark Zuckerberg answered questions in the US Senate and Twitter delivered the best memes

Independent.ie

Facebook’s founder and CEO testified to a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees of the US Senate about the use of Facebook data to target American voters in the 2016 election on Tuesday.

