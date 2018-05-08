Mark Williams literally partied all night after winning the snooker World Champs

The 43-year-old admitted to watching last year’s snooker showpiece drinking in a caravan, but it was champagne in Sheffield this time around.

Williams stayed true to his word, too, documenting his celebrations on social media. And all this after fulfilling a promise to conduct his media conference naked. Oh what a night…

Mark Williams started the night in style (Mark Williams/Twitter)

12.42am…

Could yo make the replicar a bit smaller ???? 😀😀😀 pic.twitter.com/HNDzxppHMH — MARK WILLIAMS M.B.E (@markwil147) May 7, 2018

12.46am…

I got to say , I got some BALLS — MARK WILLIAMS M.B.E (@markwil147) May 7, 2018

3.47am…

BUZZING — MARK WILLIAMS M.B.E (@markwil147) May 8, 2018

4.05am…

Until that sun comes up I ain’t stopping drinking xxxx it 😀😀🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻 — MARK WILLIAMS M.B.E (@markwil147) May 8, 2018

4.54am…

5 am and there ain’t not sight of slowing up , in fact I’m just warming up 🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻 — MARK WILLIAMS M.B.E (@markwil147) May 8, 2018

5.44am…

544 and still going strong , told u I was gunna enjoy this one — MARK WILLIAMS M.B.E (@markwil147) May 8, 2018

5.57am…

I said the sun will have to come up , Still going 🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻 pic.twitter.com/R63IvutZiy — MARK WILLIAMS M.B.E (@markwil147) May 8, 2018

11.00am…

The morning after, not really sure how I’m in bed with @leewalker147 but who cares 😀😀😀 pic.twitter.com/Wt90s80WNO — MARK WILLIAMS M.B.E (@markwil147) May 8, 2018

11.09am…

Lovely tv in my room pic.twitter.com/Ght0Ubgqvz — MARK WILLIAMS M.B.E (@markwil147) May 8, 2018

11.15am…