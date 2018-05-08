News And Finally

Tuesday 8 May 2018

Mark Williams literally partied all night after winning the snooker World Champs

He said he wouldn’t stop until the sun came up, and he didn’t.

2018 snooker World Champion Mark Williams conducts his post-match interview
By Press Association Sport staff

Mark Williams said he would “party the night away” and pledged he would not go to bed until the sun had come up in the wake of his stunning world title.

The 43-year-old admitted to watching last year’s snooker showpiece drinking in a caravan, but it was champagne in Sheffield this time around.

Williams stayed true to his word, too, documenting his celebrations on social media. And all this after fulfilling a promise to conduct his media conference naked. Oh what a night…

ipanews_c60476bf-b769-4f13-9036-c3678148944f_embedded666412
Mark Williams started the night in style (Mark Williams/Twitter)

12.42am…

12.46am…

3.47am…

4.05am…

4.54am…

5.44am…

5.57am…

11.00am…

11.09am…

11.15am…

ipanews_c60476bf-b769-4f13-9036-c3678148944f_embedded666471
A family-friendly version of Williams' crowning tweet

