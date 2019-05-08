Mark Hamill jokes about ‘regrets’ after royal baby given Harrison as middle name
The Star Wars actor shared an image of when he met Prince Harry and his brother William before the birth of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.
Star Wars actor Mark Hamill was among the many people to react on social media to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex naming their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.
He picked up on the baby’s middle name, sharing a photo of himself talking to Harry and Prince William along with the caption: “Here’s me with William & Harry pitching the idea of naming any future royal baby after their favorite #StarWars actor.
“Happy they chose Archie HARRISON Mountbatten-Windsor but regret not being more specific.
“Should have pitched favorite #StarWars actor WHO PLAYED LUKE.”
Here's me with William & Harry pitching the idea of naming any future royal baby after their favorite #StarWars actor. Happy they chose Archie HARRISON Mountbatten-Windsor, but regret not being more specific. Should have pitched favorite #StarWars actor WHO PLAYED LUKE.🙄 pic.twitter.com/NFEy2YFIOC— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) May 8, 2019
The royal family’s Twitter account meanwhile shared a photograph of the Queen meeting her latest great-grandson.
The caption read: “The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh were introduced to the newborn son of The Duke & Duchess of Sussex at Windsor Castle.”
The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh were introduced to the newborn son of The Duke & Duchess of Sussex at Windsor Castle. Ms Doria Ragland was also present. The Duke & Duchess of Sussex are delighted to announce that they have named their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. pic.twitter.com/PaHVhPlUl5— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 8, 2019
Archie means “genuine”, “bold” and “brave”, and is German in origin.
It is also a name well known to Americans as the eponymous character of a famous comic book – with the main figure sporting red hair.
i'm baby— Archie Comics (@ArchieComics) May 8, 2019
Archie Andrews is known as “America’s typical teenager” and he and his friends have been updated for a modern audience with Riverdale, a Netflix drama series.
Netflix Canada tweeted “Archie, Earl of Riverdale”, while the Riverdale account posted “proud to be Archie” along with baby and crown emoji.
Archie, Earl of Riverdale— Netflix Canada (@Netflix_CA) May 8, 2019
Proud to be Archie. 👶👑 #Riverdale is new TONIGHT at 8/7c on The CW! pic.twitter.com/2G1hXB4c6d— Riverdale (@CW_Riverdale) May 8, 2019
Chef Jamie Oliver stuck to what he knows best by creating a royal roulade in celebration of the occasion.
“Congratulations to the Duke & Duchess of Sussex on the arrival of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor!” he tweeted.
“To celebrate I’ve created this Royal Roulade. A timeless classic of strawberries, sponge & cream, rolled up into a real showstopper. Big love jo x”.
Congratulations to the Duke & Duchess of Sussex on the arrival of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor! To celebrate I've created this Royal Roulade. A timeless classic of strawberries, sponge & cream, rolled up into a real showstopper. Big love jo x https://t.co/Cw9pzhASek pic.twitter.com/6jTIyry1RN— Jamie Oliver (@jamieoliver) May 8, 2019
The world of sport was not left out either, with basketball team Chicago Bulls getting involved on Twitter.
Sharing a modified image of their team mascot holding players Ryan Arcidiacono and Shaquille Harrison, the team’s Twitter account wrote: “Archie Harrison has always been a royal name.”
Archie Harrison has always been a royal name pic.twitter.com/vCfbgNOvNX— Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) May 8, 2019
Sports broadcaster Clare Balding shared a picture of her dog with the caption: “This is our #Archie.”
This is our #Archie pic.twitter.com/ksTgaGfqND— Clare Balding (@clarebalding) May 8, 2019
The name Archie trended on Twitter for hours after the announcement.
Press Association