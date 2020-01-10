Luke Skywalker actor Mark Hamill has defended a young Star Wars fan who was told the franchise was “for boys” and not girls.

Mark Hamill defends Star Wars fan who was told franchise is ‘for boys’ not girls

Kristal Foster tweeted last February that her five-year-old daughter Gabby had worn Star Wars shoes to school, only to be told by a classmate they were not suitable for girls.

Mark Hamill tweeted on Thursday defending the choice of footwear.

I think Luke & Han are lucky Leia took over their "rescue" on the Death Star or it would've been a very short movie. https://t.co/GFauW2LBEE January 9, 2020

He said: “I think Luke and Han are lucky Leia took over their ‘rescue’ on the Death Star, or it would have been a very short movie.”

Ms Foster, 39, from Orlando, Florida, told the PA news agency: “My daughter is a huge fan and I love the response from Mark Hamill. For one thing, it is accurate — without Princess Leia, the movie is over before it starts.

“But it put a smile on my daughter’s face. She was in awe that a Jedi master weighed in on the matter.

“She was ecstatic and her joy was palpable. It was wonderful.

“That tweet is from a year ago, however it is not the first time he has replied. He has also posted it on other social media outlets. I am always surprised when he replies!”

