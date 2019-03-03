News And Finally

Sunday 3 March 2019

Mario Balotelli celebrates Marseille goal by going live on Instagram

The former Manchester City striker opened the scoring in the Ligue 1 game before celebrating in unique fashion.

Mario Balotelli celebrates scoring a goal for Marseille by going live on Instagram (mb459/Instagram)
By Max McLean, Press Association

Mario Balotelli has added another chapter to his book of goal celebrations by going live on Instagram after scoring for Marseille.

The former Manchester City striker, 28, swept home a remarkable volley for the home side against St-Etienne just 11 minutes into the Ligue 1 game.

The Italian then had the presence of mind to reach for a phone from a cameraman behind the goal, and proceeded to record himself, his teammates and the fans on his Instagram profile.

“Inevitable Balotelli-type celebrations,” said match commentator Jonathan Pearce.

Balotelli is no stranger to eye-catching celebrations. The forward revealed a top emblazoned with the words “Why Always Me?” during City’s 6-1 win against Manchester United at Old Trafford in 2011.

Then, after a particularly good goal against Germany at Euro 2012, Balotelli removed his shirt and flexed his muscles in celebration.

His latest effort is surely a first in top-level football, however.

What next for the showman striker?

Press Association

