Mario Balotelli has added another chapter to his book of goal celebrations by going live on Instagram after scoring for Marseille.

Mario Balotelli celebrates Marseille goal by going live on Instagram

The former Manchester City striker, 28, swept home a remarkable volley for the home side against St-Etienne just 11 minutes into the Ligue 1 game.

The Italian then had the presence of mind to reach for a phone from a cameraman behind the goal, and proceeded to record himself, his teammates and the fans on his Instagram profile.

Mario Balotelli just scored a brilliant overhead kick for Marseille...



Then immediately posted the celebration on Instagram! 🙌



Never change Mario, never change 😂 pic.twitter.com/SeXUDvEo7F — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 3, 2019

“Inevitable Balotelli-type celebrations,” said match commentator Jonathan Pearce.

Balotelli is no stranger to eye-catching celebrations. The forward revealed a top emblazoned with the words “Why Always Me?” during City’s 6-1 win against Manchester United at Old Trafford in 2011.

Then, after a particularly good goal against Germany at Euro 2012, Balotelli removed his shirt and flexed his muscles in celebration.

His latest effort is surely a first in top-level football, however.

What next for the showman striker?

Press Association