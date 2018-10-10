News And Finally

Wednesday 10 October 2018

Marine police recruit’s attempt to right capsized boat goes hilariously wrong

Spoiler – it doesn’t go as planned.

The recruit tries to right the boat (@MPSonthewater/Twitter)
By Edd Dracott, Press Association

Starting a new job is never easy, but when you’re joining the Metropolitan Police’s marine policing unit the effects of being a newbie can be a little more embarrassing.

The unit’s latest recruit found that out the hard way, when he was tasked with righting a capsized boat – but it didn’t go quite to plan.

In fairness to the novice, they probably hadn’t expected the added pressure of being filmed, or for that film to then be shared hundreds of times on Twitter, but it looks like they took it like a champ.

That didn’t stop fellow service people poking a bit of fun though.

Of course, many were encouraging too.

Give him some more tries and he’ll be helping people up and down the Thames in no time.

