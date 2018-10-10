Marine police recruit’s attempt to right capsized boat goes hilariously wrong

Starting a new job is never easy, but when you’re joining the Metropolitan Police’s marine policing unit the effects of being a newbie can be a little more embarrassing.

The unit’s latest recruit found that out the hard way, when he was tasked with righting a capsized boat – but it didn’t go quite to plan.

So, I just pull on these two ropes and the boat flips itself over yeah?

Yep.

The Marine Policing Units newest recruit demonstrates how not to listen to instructions. #whentraininggoeswrong #actuallyharderthanitlooks pic.twitter.com/6wrXz5WmHP — MPSonthewater (@MPSonthewater) October 9, 2018

In fairness to the novice, they probably hadn’t expected the added pressure of being filmed, or for that film to then be shared hundreds of times on Twitter, but it looks like they took it like a champ.

That didn’t stop fellow service people poking a bit of fun though.

Bless ! — Tower RNLI (@TowerRNLI) October 9, 2018

Hahaha @MPSonthewater if they cannot right a boat then we have vacancies in BTP. No boats and no water either 😂👍🏻 — Supt Christopher Horton (@BTPHorton) October 9, 2018

Of course, many were encouraging too.

I am so proud of you guys. Really don't know what would happen to London if it weren't for you! Hope the recruits can continue the good work! — Simon Chan 陳思浩 (@thelondonblog) October 9, 2018

Please tweet a video when he does it. I think we all want to see him do it 👍👍👍 — Crouch End Police (@MPSCrouchEnd) October 10, 2018

Give him some more tries and he’ll be helping people up and down the Thames in no time.

Press Association