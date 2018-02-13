Marcus Rashford’s new puppy just inadvertently became a meme for disappointed United fans

Well, he probably knows now. The 20-year-old’s dog, called Saint Rashford, has an expression that plenty of Manchester United fans can apparently relate with.

Meet our new puppy Saint Rashford. He knows best! 🐶 pic.twitter.com/60f6BDfWIX — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) February 13, 2018

United aren’t having such a bad season, still in the Champions League and FA Cup, but with the Premier League title surely gone after defeat to Newcastle at the weekend, not everybody’s happy.

Chris Smalling came in for some criticism.