You might think the excitement of playing for England would be enough to stop you missing your mates, but Marcus Rashford demonstrated that’s not always the case when he arrived for international duty.

Marcus Rashford was a bit sad his mate Jesse Lingard had to miss England duty

The Manchester United forward is one of England’s most promising players, and will hope to make an impact either against Croatia or Spain in the Three Lions’ upcoming Nations League fixtures.

But with club colleague Jesse Lingard missing out through injury, Rashford will have to make some new friends this week.

“Where’s Jess?” Rashford asked forlornly while greeting staff at St George’s Park.

Lingard scored an absolute beauty for England against Panama during the 2018 World Cup group stage, and would surely have made the England squad were it not for injury.

However, it looks as though Rashford is having no trouble enjoying himself away from his mate.

Congrats on the new contract boss 🤝 #ThreeLions pic.twitter.com/XaKFWRdUD3 — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) October 9, 2018

You’ll be reunited soon, fellas.

