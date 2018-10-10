News And Finally

Wednesday 10 October 2018

Marcus Rashford was a bit sad his mate Jesse Lingard had to miss England duty

The England and Manchester United star is currently out injured.

England’s Jesse Lingard (right) and Marcus Rashford look dejected during the 2018 World Cup semi-final (Adam Davy/PA)
By Max McLean, Press Association

You might think the excitement of playing for England would be enough to stop you missing your mates, but Marcus Rashford demonstrated that’s not always the case when he arrived for international duty.

The Manchester United forward is one of England’s most promising players, and will hope to make an impact either against Croatia or Spain in the Three Lions’ upcoming Nations League fixtures.

But with club colleague Jesse Lingard missing out through injury, Rashford will have to make some new friends this week.

“Where’s @jesselingard...?” ☹️

“Where’s Jess?” Rashford asked forlornly while greeting staff at St George’s Park.

Lingard scored an absolute beauty for England against Panama during the 2018 World Cup group stage, and would surely have made the England squad were it not for injury.

However, it looks as though Rashford is having no trouble enjoying himself away from his mate.

You’ll be reunited soon, fellas.

