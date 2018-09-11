Marching band member goes viral playing perfect air drums during NFL game

It’s not often that the players in an NFL game are upstaged by the marching band, but that’s exactly what happened during a Baltimore Ravens game.

It’s not often that the players in an NFL game are upstaged by the marching band, but that’s exactly what happened during a Baltimore Ravens game.

The first 2018 regular season game for the Ravens came against the Buffalo Bills, and while the Ravens won convincingly by a scoreline of 47-3, it was a band member who was the real winner.

Air drumming along to Rush on the sidelines, for a moment this guy was quite simple the coolest.

The best thing I saw yesterday?



This guy from the Baltimore Ravens Marching Band playing PERFECT air drums to Rush's "Tom Sawyer": pic.twitter.com/uKxtXue0PM — Prescott Rossi (@PrescottRossi) September 10, 2018

The man knows what he’s doing.

Drumming along to Rush’s Tom Sawyer at the M and T Bank stadium, the musician in question is a member of the Baltimore Ravens marching band according to sports reporter Prescott Rossi, who spotted the gentleman during a timeout in the first quarter.

A little background info... I spotted him rocking during a timeout in the 1st quarter. It was so pure. I always look for cool stuff when I shoot #Bills games, and I'm thrilled that so many people love this dude's energy too. — Prescott Rossi (@PrescottRossi) September 11, 2018

His skills did not go unnoticed on social media, with Twitter users liking the post more than 100,000 times.

Playing those 16ths on air high hat with precision — KAPN KRÜDE (@kapn_krude) September 11, 2018

Peart would be proud. — Mike Devlin (@MrMikeDevlin) September 10, 2018

GIVE THIS MAN AN AWARD — T.C (@DTCMolloy) September 11, 2018

Is air drumming about to overtake air guitar as the air musician’s first port of call?

Press Association