Marcelo Bielsa’s Powerpoint press conference: The funniest Twitter reactions

The Argentinian called the conference after admitting he ordered a member of club staff to watch Derby County training last week before Leeds’ 2-0 win over the Pride Park side.

Leeds defender Pontus Jansson commented on reports claiming Bielsa was set to resign during the conference by tweeting: “Haha already 1 of April on your office?”

The club’s official Twitter account later responded with a picture of Leonardo DiCaprio playing Jordan Belfort in The Wolf Of Wall Street, in a scene in which he famously says “I’m not ****ing leaving.”

It’s fair to say Leeds fans were relieved to discover the man who carried them to the top of the Championship was not announcing his departure from the club.

Instead of resigning, Bielsa told reporters Leeds have “observed all the rivals” they have played this season, not just Derby County, much to the amazement of those watching.

So, as I understand it, the crux of Bielsa's press conference is him telling the EFL, 'Well, if you're going to charge me for spying you might as well include all these other times I've done it.' Amazing. — Kristan Heneage (@KHeneage) January 16, 2019

Bielsa went on to introduce a presentation and some speculated it might contain reference to Derby manager Frank Lampard, who criticised Bielsa for the debacle which has become known as Spygate.

Instead though Bielsa’s Powerpoint contained extensive details of Derby’s tactics and style of play, as examples of the research done by the club on their opponents.

The coach said he has information on every Championship player, including exactly how many minutes each player has played in varying positions, which drew admiration from many sports journalists.

All the data on Harry Wilson is laid before us. He knew everything about the player who didn't play



Bielsa as planned this superbly. Masterclass in teaching a lot of lessons to a lot of people at the same time. #lufc pic.twitter.com/rNJsQMgWsr — Adam Pope (@apopey) January 16, 2019

Bielsa even said he once sent Pep Guardiola his dossier on Barcelona as a gift, to which the now Manchester City manager said he knew more about all his players than he did.

Unsurprisingly then, people also believed Bielsa might know more about Derby than Lampard.

Marcelo Bielsa knows more about Derby County than Frank Lampard. Pass it on. — We Are Leeds (@weareleeds_) January 16, 2019

Frank Lampard must be delighted: he made a big fuss about a guy in the bushes, and now Bielsa is revealing every single minute detail of Derby's tactics over the last two years via Powerpoint to the entire football world. — Daniel Edwards 💚 (@DanEdwardsGoal) January 16, 2019

Bielsa gave the presentation in Spanish with a translator, adding: “I can’t speak English but I can speak about the 24 teams in the Championship.”

Marcelo Bielsa: "I can't speak English but I can speak about the 24 teams in the Championship."



Inject this into my veins. 😍 #LUFC — LUFCDATA (@LUFCDATA) January 16, 2019

Despite Prime Minister Theresa May facing a vote of no confidence in the House of Commons, the Argentinian and his Powerpoint presentation was the top trending topic on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon.

Many shrewdly suggested productivity in the city of Leeds may have stagnated during the presentation.

Here's a nice graph outlining the work being done in Leeds over the last 3 minutes. #lufc pic.twitter.com/sqOaCbrxYy — Mr Geldard (@MrJGeldard) January 16, 2019

Indeed some thought Bielsa’s presentation was merely a distraction whilst his staff scouted Leeds’ next opponents, Stoke City.

Genius from Bielsa - while everyone is at his press conference, his coaching staff are in Stoke getting ready for the weekend — Ben Goodwin (@BGinge8) January 16, 2019

Bielsa completed his speech with something of a mic drop.

Once Bielsa finished his presentation he turned to the room and said: “Thank you for listening. Goodbye.” Proceeded to open the door and walk out. About as close to a mic drop as it gets. #lufc — Joe Urquhart (@JoeUrquhartYEP) January 16, 2019

After the press conference, BBC journalist Adam Pope shared a video of stacks of files Bielsa had laid out, filled with data on Leeds’ opponents.

All in all, Bielsa made quite the impression on football fans.

This is Marcelo Bielsa’s world, we’re all just living in it. — Matty (@mattylufc_) January 16, 2019

