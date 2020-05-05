Marauding sheep take over Turkish city streets during lockdown

Dozens of sheep were spotting flooding down a deserted street in Turkey as people stayed at home during the coronavirus lockdown.

The sound of bells and baaing could be heard as the unusual traffic passed through the empty roads in Atakum, in Samsun, on the northern Black Sea coast.

The city was under a four-day quarantine, along with 30 others, as Turkey sought to prevent the spread of the virus.

Turkey’s death toll from Covid-19 stands at 3,461, with 127,659 confirmed infections.

