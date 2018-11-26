Maradona busts out dance moves as Dorados de Sinaloa reach play-off final
The sight of Maradona celebrating exuberantly has become a common one given the success he has had with Dorados de Sinaloa.
Diego Maradona busted out his dance moves once again to celebrate his team reaching the play-off final in Mexico.
🎶 Que de la mano, de Maradona 🎶 pic.twitter.com/v9VRjL4Fny— #ConElPezEnLaFinal (@Dorados) November 25, 2018
The club was in danger of relegation when the 58-year-old took over in September but he has now steered them into the final of the second division play-offs.
And after celebrating wildly when they first reached the play-offs, and then again last week when they advanced to the semis, Maradona was at it again as they booked their place in the final.
🕺🏻 ¡Baile Jefe, baile! 👏🏻#ConElPezEnLaFinal pic.twitter.com/xCFdkpdAr5— #ConElPezEnLaFinal (@Dorados) November 25, 2018
Dorados will now face Atletico San Luis over two legs – this Wednesday and Saturday – for the right to play in the top flight.
And we can only imagine what Maradona will have planned for a celebration if they take the next step.
Press Association