Thursday 14 March 2019

Man’s mobile phone comes to rescue after arrow fired at him

A man has been arrested following the incident in Australia.

The force of the arrow pierced the resident’s mobile phone (NSW Police/PA)
By Alistair Mason, Press Association

A man in Australia had a lucky escape when an arrow fired at him was blocked by his mobile phone.

Police say the 43-year-old man arrived at his home in Nimbin, New South Wales, to find another man, who he knew, already on his property.

The second man was armed with a bow and arrow, so the resident lifted his mobile phone to take a picture.

(NSW Police)

A police statement read: “It’s alleged the man fired the arrow at the resident which pierced through the man’s mobile phone.”

The man escaped with only a cut caused when the force of the arrow knocked his phone into his chin.

Police were called and arrested a 39-year-old man, who faced multiple charges including being armed with intent to commit an indictable offence.

