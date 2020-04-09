Manchester pays tribute to NHS staff with Nightingale Hospital road markings

NHS staff at the Nightingale Hospital North West in Manchester will see road markings appreciating their efforts as they go to and from the facility.

Messages such as “THANK YOU NHS” have been painted onto roads nearby to show support for hospital staff during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I just felt that we had to do something,” Gemma Mcilwaine, business team lead for Manchester’s highway maintenance service, told the PA news agency.

Northern Marking supplied a team free of charge to mark the lines near the Nightingale Hospital, which earlier in the week health bosses said would be equipped and staffed to receive up to 750 coronavirus patients from across the region in the coming days.

The markings are located on Mosley Street as well as at the exit from the NCP car park, which many hospital staff will use.

“I’d like to think that it is really important,” said Ms Mcilwaine.

“I know that it is significant for some because there was a gentleman who was going into the hospital. He had the NHS lanyard on, and he said ‘that is something else. What an absolutely perfect touch’.

“I really do hope it picks people up, and I hope the NHS staff know that we are all thinking about them.”

PA Media