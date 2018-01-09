News And Finally

Wednesday 10 January 2018

Manchester City took the competition to Bristol City on Twitter with a couple of gifs of their own

And while the home side might have been the favourites on the pitch, they were the underdogs on social media.

Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne has a shot blocked against Bristol City
Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne has a shot blocked against Bristol City

By Max McLean

The undoubted champions of Twitter this season are Bristol City thanks to their goal-celebration gifs, but Manchester City didn’t let the Robins have it all their own way on social media.

For those who haven’t yet had the pleasure of watching one, the Championship side have compiled a number of clips of their players celebrating in unique fashion, which their social media team tweets when a goal has been scored.

Perhaps one of the more successful efforts was this one, celebrating a late winner against Manchester United that put City through to the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

So when the Robins netted first against Manchester City in the first leg of their semi, everybody knew what was coming.

Even injured Citizens defender Benjamin Mendy was here for it.

But Manchester City had something of their own prepared when Kevin De Bruyne levelled the scores in the second half.

The parody of Bristol City’s gifs received mixed reviews on social media.

The home side triumphed late on thanks to a Sergio Aguero goal, but this time the social media team were all business. No gifs to see here.

Although thankfully Mendy was on hand to deliver a celebratory gif of his own.

Imagine the scenes if gifs had been around for England’s 1966 World Cup win…

Press Association

Promoted Links

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Promoted Links

Editors Choice

Also in World News