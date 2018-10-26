News And Finally

Friday 26 October 2018

Managers are sharing hilarious stories of new hires who quit in record time

What’s the fastest you’ve left a new job?

(yacobchuk/Getty Images)
(yacobchuk/Getty Images)

By Emily Chudy, Press Association

What is the fastest you’ve quit a job? One year, maybe even one month? These stories shared by Reddit users will definitely put yours into perspective.

Reddit user jvhero asked managers on the website: “What’s the fastest you’ve had a new hire quit?” They did not disappoint with their stories.

Here are 11 of the best, which might just make you grateful for the workplace you do have.

1. A prison was definitely the wrong choice of job here…

Comment from discussion ICUMTARANTULAS’s comment from discussion "Managers of Reddit, what’s the fastest you’ve had a new hire quit?".

2. This person missed an awful lot in just one week.

Comment from discussion dogfart_connoisseur’s comment from discussion "Managers of Reddit, what’s the fastest you’ve had a new hire quit?".
Fox Tv GIF by Empire FOX - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. Somebody quit before they even started.

Comment from discussion TheWorstePirate’s comment from discussion "Managers of Reddit, what’s the fastest you’ve had a new hire quit?".

4. This is one very confused accountant.

Comment from discussion tatsukunwork’s comment from discussion "Managers of Reddit, what’s the fastest you’ve had a new hire quit?".
Confused Math GIF by CBC - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. One employee left with some very expensive equipment in tow.

Comment from discussion koreamax’s comment from discussion "Managers of Reddit, what’s the fastest you’ve had a new hire quit?".

6. This person likes a very specific working temperature.

Comment from discussion choocheu’s comment from discussion "Managers of Reddit, what’s the fastest you’ve had a new hire quit?".
Sweaty The Bachelorette GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. This janitor knew their limits.

Comment from discussion bjackline’s comment from discussion "Managers of Reddit, what’s the fastest you’ve had a new hire quit?".

8. An employee at this workplace never gave a reason for leaving…

Comment from discussion momoKB’s comment from discussion "Managers of Reddit, what’s the fastest you’ve had a new hire quit?".
No Way Abandon Thread GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

9. This person just couldn’t work without a hat on.

Comment from discussion no-dice-play-nice’s comment from discussion "Managers of Reddit, what’s the fastest you’ve had a new hire quit?".

10. Never leave a job interview without a snowboard…

Comment from discussion Spaceman-Mars’s comment from discussion "Managers of Reddit, what’s the fastest you’ve had a new hire quit?".
Snow Snowboarding GIF by Red Bull - Find & Share on GIPHY

11. Lastly, this nervous employee didn’t last a morning.

Comment from discussion potmakesmefeelnormal’s comment from discussion "Managers of Reddit, what’s the fastest you’ve had a new hire quit?".

