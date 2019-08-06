Man who threw fridge down Spanish hillside ordered by police to drag it back up
He has also been filmed throwing a washing machine down the mountain.
A man who was caught throwing a refrigerator down a Spanish hillside was made to pull it back up again by police.
He was filmed throwing the large fridge across a barrier and down into the hillside while laughing, before driving away in a white van.
#ÚLTIMAHORA | Despiden y multan con 45.000 euros al joven que lanzó una nevera por un monte de #Almeria— AUGC Guardia Civil (@AUGC_Comunica) July 31, 2019
Los compañeros del Seprona ha identificado a este hombre que se grabó lanzando un frigorífico en un monte.👏👏 pic.twitter.com/zdubu2ZxBx
However, the Asociacion Unificada de Guardias Civiles (AUGC) later shared a video of him being made to drag it back up the hillside again.
#ÚLTIMAHORA| Así ha recogido el joven implicado el frigorífico que había lanzado por un monte en #Almeria.— AUGC Guardia Civil (@AUGC_Comunica) July 31, 2019
👉Nuestros compañeros del Seprona de #GuardiaCivil le han acompañado.
Buen trabajo compañeros👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/tPuNvK9WJT
Although he was initially fined €45,000 (£41,000), a larger investigation is now under way.
The AUGC told PA: “The investigation is still open, because the Civil Guard discovered that the company (the man works for) could also be committing a crime against nature.”
Investigations are under way after the same man was also filmed throwing a washing machine down a hillside in Almeria.
PA Media