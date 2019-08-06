A man who was caught throwing a refrigerator down a Spanish hillside was made to pull it back up again by police.

A man who was caught throwing a refrigerator down a Spanish hillside was made to pull it back up again by police.

Man who threw fridge down Spanish hillside ordered by police to drag it back up

He was filmed throwing the large fridge across a barrier and down into the hillside while laughing, before driving away in a white van.

#ÚLTIMAHORA | Despiden y multan con 45.000 euros al joven que lanzó una nevera por un monte de #Almeria



Los compañeros del Seprona ha identificado a este hombre que se grabó lanzando un frigorífico en un monte.👏👏 pic.twitter.com/zdubu2ZxBx — AUGC Guardia Civil (@AUGC_Comunica) July 31, 2019

However, the Asociacion Unificada de Guardias Civiles (AUGC) later shared a video of him being made to drag it back up the hillside again.

#ÚLTIMAHORA| Así ha recogido el joven implicado el frigorífico que había lanzado por un monte en #Almeria.



👉Nuestros compañeros del Seprona de #GuardiaCivil le han acompañado.



Buen trabajo compañeros👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/tPuNvK9WJT — AUGC Guardia Civil (@AUGC_Comunica) July 31, 2019

Although he was initially fined €45,000 (£41,000), a larger investigation is now under way.

The AUGC told PA: “The investigation is still open, because the Civil Guard discovered that the company (the man works for) could also be committing a crime against nature.”

Investigations are under way after the same man was also filmed throwing a washing machine down a hillside in Almeria.

PA Media