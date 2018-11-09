A man wearing an “I heart Jesus” cap is wanted by police for a surprising crime – vandalising a church.

Man wearing ‘I love Jesus’ hat breaks into church and rips up bibles

Police in Chesterfield County, Virginia, are searching for a man who was captured in surveillance photos inside Ironbridge Church on Tuesday.

Shortly after 11 p.m. on Nov. 6, an unknown suspect entered Ironbridge Church at 10900 Iron Bridge Road. Once inside,... Posted by Chesterfield County Police on Wednesday, November 7, 2018

According to police: “Once inside, the suspect, who is seen in these surveillance photos, tore up bibles, broke an interior window and spray painted walls. This incident does not appear to be random.”

They added: “He was wearing a black jacket, light-coloured jeans, dark-coloured shoes and a black hat that appeared to say ‘I ❤️ Jesus’.”

Local residents were shocked by the crime.

One commented on Facebook: “This is crazy! What the hell is wrong with people now-a-days! No place is safe anymore not even God’s house.”

Another wrote: “I don’t believe even an atheist would do something like this.”

