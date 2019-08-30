A man sentenced to life in prison in the US for stealing 50.75 dollars (£41) is to walk free after having his jail term reduced to time served.

Man to walk free after 36-year prison term for stealing £41

Alvin Kennard, 58, was ordered to be freed from prison on Wednesday after serving 36 years and that order is now being processed by the Alabama Department of Corrections.

Court records show Kennard was sentenced to life in 1983 under Alabama’s Habitual Felony Offender Act for stealing from a bakery.

He was previously charged with burglary and grand larceny, making him eligible to be sentenced under the act.

His lawyer Carla Crowder argued that he would have received a 20-year maximum sentence under new guidelines.

She said Kennard plans to live with his family after his release and work in carpentry.

PA Media