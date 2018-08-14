A man who went into thick mud to save his pet parrot had to be rescued by firefighters after he also got stuck.

Man stuck waist-deep in mud while rescuing pet parrot freed by firefighters

The rescue from a dredged lake was caught on film by Belleville Fire Department in Illinois in the US.

The situation unfolded on August 12 when the brightly coloured parrot inadvertently flew into a dredged lake and got stuck in the mud.

His owner then went in after the bird in Bicentennial Park and ended stuck up to his waist.

“Belleville Fire used special rescue techniques to remedy this unusual and dangerous situation,” the department wrote on Facebook.

The video shows them using ropes and ladders to get to the man who was hosed down once freed, all while his bird perched on his shoulder.

Both the man and bird are doing fine.

Press Association