Man makes impassioned plea in council meeting to rename ‘boneless chicken wings’

A member of the public took the microphone at a council meeting to ask lawmakers to change the name of boneless chicken wings.

Ander Christensen stood at a meeting of Lincoln City Council in Nebraska on Monday to call on the city to “remove the name boneless wings from our menus” and replace it with a different label, such as “chicken tenders”, “wet tenders” or “saucy nugs”.

Mr Christensen said: “Lincoln has the opportunity to be a social leader in this country.

“We have been casually ignoring a problem that has gotten so out of control that our children are throwing around names and words without even understanding their true meaning, treating things as though they are normal.

“I go into nice family restaurants and I see people throwing this name around and pretending as though everything is just fine.

“I’m talking about boneless chicken wings.”

Boneless chicken wings are typically made from chicken breast coated in batter or breadcrumbs, which are fried and covered in sauce in imitation of Buffalo wings.

When his speech, delivered with apparent sincerity, was interrupted by chuckles in the council chamber, Mr Christensen turned to admonish those responsible for the laughter.

He went on to outline his reasons for believing the change was necessary, saying: “Number one: nothing about boneless wings actually come from the wing of a chicken.

A storm is brewing. The Lincoln City Council has yet to make a public statement but they can see the writing on the wall. #SaucyNugs — Ander Christensen (@Handsome121Duck) September 2, 2020

“We would be disgusted if a butcher was mislabelling their cuts of meat, yet we go around pretending as though the breast of a chicken is in its wing?

“Number two: boneless wings are just cuts which are already boneless. I don’t go and order boneless tacos…it’s just what’s expected.”

A clip of the speech has been viewed more than two million times on Twitter.

Mr Christensen’s monologue was greeted with laughter and ripples of applause, before council member Roy Christensen spoke up, saying: “For the record, that’s my son.”

