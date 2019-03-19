Man finally returns library book 53 years after borrowing it

A man has returned an overdue library book – 53 years after he first borrowed it.

Harry Krame from Fair Lawn, New Jersey, said he checked out The Family Book Of Verse by Lewis Gannet from his school library when he was 13 and Lyndon Johnson was president.

The now 65-year-old Mr Krame found the book recently while cleaning out his basement and felt guilty about keeping it overdue for all those years.

Memorial Middle School vice principal Dominick Tarquinio said a late fee at today’s rate would be about 2,000 US dollars (£1,500), but said the district will let it slide.

School librarian Susan Murray said she plans to use the book for a display to teach students about returning books.

Press Association