Man creates social media challenge for PPE after father dies with coronavirus

A man has created a social media challenge to raise money for personal protective equipment (PPE) for NHS staff after his father died with coronavirus.

Entrepreneur Matthew McGahan started the “upside-down challenge” to raise money for the charity he founded, Mask Our Heroes, in memory of his father Alan Howard McGahan.

The fundraising initiative, which aims to provide protective suits, masks and visors to hospitals, has been supported by celebrities including writer Irvine Welsh and actor Tamer Hassan.

The challenge has seen people posting photos of themselves upside down to raise awareness for the charity.

Mr McGahan said the death of his father on March 30 was the motivation he needed to begin fundraising for PPE in hospitals.

He said: “I have been involved with a few good causes in my life, but nothing has affected me quite like the experience of losing my father due to Covid-19, a disease that doesn’t discriminate, it separates you from your loved ones and then it can just take you!

“We expect our loved ones to be looked after when they are in hospital, we expect them to get the best care. At this terrible time the least we can do is make sure these wonderful dedicated bunch of boys and girls are also properly protected.

“Losing my father was all the motivation I needed to set up this charity, please give generously and help us get the right PPE to those that deserve it.”

Hello Twitter world, weâre #MaskOurHeroes, on a mission to save the brave. pic.twitter.com/O21ZYN9KBu — Mask Our Heroes (@Mask0urHer0es) April 9, 2020

He has raised more than £6,000 of his target to donate £10,000,000 to Mask Our Heroes.

New Labour leader Keir Starmer commented on the shortage of PPE equipment for NHS staff on Twitter, saying: “There are horrific stories of NHS staff and care workers not having the equipment they need to keep them safe.

“The Government must act to ensure supplies are delivered!”

Health Secretary Matt Hancock had said there was enough PPE to go round if it was used in line with official guidance, and his goal was that everyone working in a critical role gets what they need.

Donations to Mask Our Heroes can be found at www.gofundme.com/f/katsv3-mask-our-heroes

PA Media