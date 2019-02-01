A man has been charged with insurance fraud after he was caught on video appearing to fake a workplace fall.

Man charged with insurance fraud after ‘fake fall’ is caught on camera

Security footage shows 57-year-old Alexander Goldinsky, of Randolph, New Jersey, taking ice from an ice machine and tossing it on the floor in the cafeteria at his workplace.

He is then seen walking towards the ice and “falling” to the ground.

According to the Middlesex County Prosecutor: “The investigation revealed that Goldinsky purposely threw the ice on the floor in the cafeteria at his workplace, placed himself on the ground, and waited until he was discovered.”

He went on to file an insurance claim for treatment he claimed to have received because of the incident.

Goldinsky was sub-contracted to perform work at a company in Woodbridge Township at the time of the incident.

He has been charged with one count of insurance fraud in the third degree and one count of theft by deception in the third degree.

Press Association