Man calls the police after being chased by 'stubborn' baby squirrel

A man resorted to calling the emergency services after being chased by a 'stubborn' baby squirrel in Germany.

Police in the city of Karlsruhe shared photos of the adorable creature, who they say startled a man by following him on Thursday morning.

The man was allegedly so distressed that he resorted to calling the police.

The chase proved exhausting for the young animal, who soon fell asleep.

Officers took the little creature into 'custody' where they arranged temporary accommodation and care for the animal, who they have re-named Karl-Friedrich.

„Hilfe, ich werde von einem #Eichhörnchen verfolgt!“ Eventuell mit diesen Worten richtete sich am Do, gegen 8:00 Uhr früh, ein Mann an den Karlsruher Polizeinotruf.



Zur PM: https://t.co/QwOz51pXH8



Eure #Polizei #Karlsruhe pic.twitter.com/hMIeu6g0tS

Police spokeswoman Christina Krenz said: "The squirrel evidently provided a lot of fun and enthusiasm...

"The squirrel has become a new mascot."

He is now in the care of a rescue center and they are looking for anew home for Karl-Friedrich.

