Tuesday 12 June 2018

Man buys huge picture which looks exactly like the view from his front window

He can’t get enough of the Forth Bridge.

By Nicola Irwin and Taylor Heyman, Press Association

A man who bought a huge picture of the Forth Rail Bridge has become an internet star after the story of his purchase was shared on Twitter.

An account run by the owner of a border terrier called Murphy Green claimed his father got the 10ft by 4ft picture – showing the Scottish landmark – during a sportsman’s dinner, but that his wife was unimpressed.

And when you see the view the couple have from their lounge, you’ll see why.

Yes that’s right, the picture pretty much mimics the view they have all day every day.

Or as the account tweeted: “Seemingly he forgot he could just open da blinds. Granny not happy with him”.

In a follow up tweet, he said his granddad, named by the Scotsman as Stuart Slicer, 56, “looks tiny” next to the picture.

According to the account, the picture even had to be passed into the house via the kitchen window.

One person on Twitter wrote: “Are you sure he didn’t buy a mirror?”

As the video surpassed one million views, Murphy Green’s owner was struggling to keep up with the responses.

An excellent purchase, even just for the social media interest.

