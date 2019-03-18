Man attempts to smuggle three tortoises disguised as pastries

A man has been caught attempting to smuggle three tortoises through airport customs by disguising them as pastries.

A 69-year-old German man was stopped as he attempted to pass through customers at Schonefeld Airport in Berlin on March 2, German authorities said.

When customs officers uncovered the suspicious looking patisserie box, the man attempted to explain away the situation by saying the tortoises were made of chocolate.

(www.zoll.de)

Upon opening the packaging, though, it was clear to officers the box contained three live Moroccan tortoises.

Smuggling of protected species is punishable by a fine of up to 50,000 euros (£43,000) or five years in prison, a release from German customs said.

Press Association