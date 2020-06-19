Malala to celebrate finishing Oxford degree with ‘Netflix, reading and sleep’

Education campaigner Malala Yousafzai has expressed her “joy and gratitude” after completing her philosophy, politics and economics degree at Oxford University.

Hard to express my joy and gratitude right now as I completed my Philosophy, Politics and Economics degree at Oxford. I donât know whatâs ahead. For now, it will be Netflix, reading and sleep. 😴 pic.twitter.com/AUxN55cUAf — Malala (@Malala) June 19, 2020

Ms Yousafzai was shot in the head by a Taliban gunman at the age of 15 after campaigning for girls to be educated in her native Pakistan.

She went on to become the youngest-ever Nobel Peace Prize winner in 2014.

Thousands replied to Ms Yousafzai’s Twitter post, including former Oxford student and writer Philip Pullman, who simply wrote: “Congratulations!”

Congratulations on your graduation @Malala! For so many, higher education is the start of great things. For you, great things preceded it and I can only imagine the even greater ones to follow. The world is lucky to have you on it. — Anne McClain (@AstroAnnimal) June 19, 2020

