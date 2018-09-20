Make-up artist embraces her acne with beautiful and unique starry look

A make-up artist from California has gone viral for embracing her acne in a beautifully colourful look.

Rocio Cervantes posted photos to Twitter showing off the make-up, which was achieved by putting star-shaped stickers on her face and applying foundation over the top, then peeling the stickers off to reveal her skin underneath.

Posting the pictures, she said: “Right now I’m struggling with a lot of break-outs but at the same time I want to do make-up so I hope y’all like!”

I’m posting them lol I had an idea of not covering my acne so I thought why not put star stickers on top of them&then my foundation especially since right now I’m struggling with a lot of break outs but at the same time I want to do makeup so I hope y’all like! it made me happy pic.twitter.com/KzgaDeuWZs — Rocioceja💫 (@Rocioceja_) September 17, 2018

The photos were retweeted over 5,000 times and have reached over 37,000 likes.

Cervantes, from San Bernardino, then revealed which brands of make-up she used for the striking style so aspiring make-up artists can try their own at home.

She said: “The look actually came out of frustration. At the moment, I am dealing with severe acne so I thought why not just morph both my make-up and acne and create a look?

“I am also a colourful person and one of my signature looks is my inner corner star, so I had to find a way to put all of that together, and I loved the end result!”

Details @MAKEUPFOREVERUS stick foundation@ABHcosmetics Fawn to contour, Dream glow kit to highlight, Ebony brow definer for brows

Eyes @Certifeye tropic wonders & dynasty palette

Lips @MorpheBrushes Trippy gloss with @HYIMJEN lip pencil in nude

Star stickers from hobby lobby! — Rocioceja💫 (@Rocioceja_) September 17, 2018

Cervantes said: “Acne has had a great impact on me in so many ways. I actually go to therapy for it, it’s caused me a lot of depression and anxiety – I also don’t like to go out as much as I used to because of my acne.

“As a make-up artist, it’s hard as well because I’ve received such great opportunities and because I allowed my acne to take full control of me I’ve missed several of those opportunities.

“I did however start to become more vulnerable and allow myself to be open and the result of that is people telling me how happy they are that they can have someone to relate to and that makes me so happy.”

everyone that’s ever dealt with cystic acne or any acne really needed this, I needed this, this touched my heart I love you you’re beautiful — BRB ROLR SKATS (@mexicanrat) September 17, 2018

I absolutely LOVE this!! You are insanely talented and I love that you shared this. In a world full of photoshop, it’s so nice to see those who keep it real. 😍 — Nicole Weisman (@curvestocontour) September 17, 2018

Cervantes said: “I am so pleased because I’ve had several people message me telling me how it’s helped them be more confident and that’s all I want.

“I want people to know they are beautiful, they don’t have to hide or put their head down when they go out or cancel plans because of some acne.

“Acne should be normalised and that’s what I strive to do every day, break the boundaries in beauty!”

