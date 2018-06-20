Loyal dog stayed with missing girl overnight in cornfield until rescuers arrived

A loyal terrier stood watch over a missing child for more than 12 hours until rescuers heard its barking.

The Yorkshire terrier stayed with three-year-old Remy Merritt overnight in a cornfield in Qulin, Missouri.

The dense corn stands at nearly six feet high. This is what #Community looks like. Law enforcement, 1st Responders and community volunteers coming together to find a missing child. Her dog stayed by her side all night. #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/aIDMtG6JTW — MSHP Troop E (@MSHPTrooperE) June 15, 2018 More than 150 people were involved in the search for little Remy who had gone missing at about 8.30pm on June 14.

It wasn’t until the family dog, Fat Heath, responded to barks from one of the search dogs the following morning that rescuers found the child, reported ABC News. “One of the dogs barked and a weaker bark was returned,” Clark Parrott, a sergeant with the Missouri State Highway Patrol,” told ABC.

“We came to find out it was [Remy] and her Yorkshire terrier Fat Heath… down beneath the corn stalks. That dog stayed with her all night long.” On Twitter, the troopers celebrated the community effort to find Remy explaining that law enforcement, first responders and community volunteers had come together to find the child.

The child was about a quarter of a mile away from home when found with Fat Heath. She was thirsty and had been bitten by mosquitoes but was otherwise OK, the sergeant explained.

Online, people were praising the dog and calling for him to get a few extra treats.

THATS WHAT UNCONDITIONAL LOVE LOOKS LIKE!!THE DOG IS THE REAL HERO HERE, — princess mariposa (@Princessmaripo) June 18, 2018 This dog a real hero. The dog is man's best friend.❤️❤️ — HOLIAN Charity (@HolianCharity) June 19, 2018 Congratulations! Thank God there is good news. We have enough bad news. Happy for your community! The dog should get extra biscuits, just sayin... — Carol Sheppard (@cshepprun21) June 18, 2018

