Thursday 1 November 2018

Lots of people are getting excited about Christmas now that Halloween is over

It’s November 1, which means people on Twitter are already feeling festive.

Mince pies (olindana/Getty Images)
By Emily Chudy, Press Association

Now Halloween is over, social media users are already fully embracing Christmas, whether some people think it’s too early or not.

From people donning Santa hats to those hating on Christmas music, there’s a very mixed bag of opinions.

Here are the best memes, jokes, and complaints people had about the coming festive season. Do you think it’s far too soon to be celebrating Christmas?

People changed their aesthetic very quickly…

Some were hailing November as the ‘quiet’ month.

Some social media users think it’s far too early to be celebrating…

But for others there’s a big difference between October 31 and November 1.

Certain people were extremely excited on the morning of November 1.

It seems more people are happy than not.

In fact, some are very passionate about the festive season.

In general, there’s a sense of confusion in the air.

This tweet got a lot of likes…

But whatever your opinion, you should follow this great advice.

