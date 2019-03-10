A cuddly toy python has been returned to its owner after it was lost at Vancouver Aquarium in Canada.

Lost cuddly toy snake gets VIP treatment before being returned to four-year-old

Pythie was separated from four-year-old Oscar during a visit to the country’s largest aquarium, and was found stranded and injured in the Graham Amazon Gallery.

Shortly after Pythie’s discovery the young owner’s mother contacted the attraction to ask after its whereabouts – and it turned out that Pythie could not have been in more capable hands.

Pythie, along with a treatment plan from the vet team for ‘love and hugs’, was delivered safely to the Staben family earlier this week. pic.twitter.com/scXv8Vq4B9 — Vancouver Aquarium (@vanaqua) March 8, 2019

Pythie had a one-inch tear and the aquarium’s veterinary team administered 12 sutures to repair it.

After recovering from surgery it was able to enjoy its surroundings, before being delivered home along with photos of the solo trip.

“Care and connection are at the heart of everything we do at the Vancouver Aquarium,” said Karen Howe, director of visitor experience at the tourist attraction.

“Our team saw an opportunity to turn a sad experience to a truly memorable moment and, in true Vancouver Aquarium style, there was no shortage of helping hands.”

(Vancouver Aquarium, an Ocean Wise initiative)

Oscar’s mother Andrea said: “Thank you for taking such great care of him and for the clean bill of health.

“It has meant the world to Oscar to see photos of Pythie’s adventures at the Aquarium. I have one truly appreciative little boy.”

Press Association