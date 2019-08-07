Lost canary nicknamed Boris due to fluffy ‘golden hair’

A canary found flying loose in a Plymouth park has been nicknamed after new Prime Minister Boris Johnson due to his fluffy “golden hair”.

A canary found flying loose in a Plymouth park has been nicknamed after new Prime Minister Boris Johnson due to his fluffy “golden hair”.

The canary was spotted on Saturday by a member of the public and brought into the RSPCA’s Little Valley Animal Centre in Exeter, where staff nicknamed him Boris.

Megan Higgins, RSPCA animal collection officer, said: “The woman spotted the little canary and a budgie flying around the local park and knew they must be lost pets as they both had rings on their legs.

“She managed to catch the birds and took them home before calling us in.”

The RSPCA explained that the budgie’s owner was quickly tracked down and reunited with the missing pet, but officers have not yet been able to find the canary’s owner.

The charity is now hoping to trace the bird’s owner so that Boris can be sent home.

A spokeswoman for the RSPCA said: “Both Borises have got a bouffant of golden hair and unflappable dispositions so we just had to name our little canary after Mr Johnson.

“New PM Boris has moved into his new home this summer – at Number 10 – and, if we can’t return him to his owner, we hope that this little canary will also be finding a new home soon.”

PA Media