‘Loser’ fantasy football manager becomes human trophy in creative forfeit

A fantasy football manager has spent a day as a human trophy in a creative forfeit for losing in a league with his friends.

Painted all in gold, Chris Talbot spent around two hours stood on the streets of London this week as he paid for coming bottom of a league with 12 of his mates last season.

Despite wearing a football kit marked “loser” and stood on a plinth which read “Loser Fantasy Football 2019/20”, Mr Talbot took the punishment in good humour according to his friends.

“He’s happily mid-table this year in the early stages and definitely learnt his lesson,” fellow fantasy manager Jon Fuller, a 31-year-old from Eltham, told the PA news agency.

“We’ve done a forfeit every year for the loser but had to come up with something a bit different this year… something he could do socially distanced.

“He had a gold mask for getting around on public transport.”

The friends know each other by playing together in a six-a-side team in Greenwich and formed the league, called How Souness Now, seven years ago.

Each year a creative penalty is devised for the loser by the league’s winner – which this year was Mike Arnsbro.

Other forfeits have included a “bush tucker trial” style eating challenge and a belly button piercing.

“I think Chris got away fairly lightly,” added Mr Fuller.

“The forfeit helps keep everyone motivated not to forget to do their team or drop out.”

PA Media