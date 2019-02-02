London school accidentally creates new meme with Spider-man tweet

A London school has unwittingly created a new meme after sharing a photo of someone in a Spider-man costume speaking to students on its Twitter account.

Chingford sixth form centre, in north-east London, posted the bizarre image on Thursday with the caption: “We had a very special guest today for the Sixth Form assembly!”

While Spider-man is pictured standing on stage with a sheet of paper in his hand, it was the large, empty projector screen behind him which caught most people’s attention.

Chingford Foundation School, which runs the sixth form centre, could not be reached for clarification about the nature of the talk but the people of Twitter did not need any encouragement to hazard a guess.

Many imagined the web-slinging superhero was giving a TED talk, the conference for technology, education and design famous for its online videos of inspiring or insightful speakers.

Others suggested topics Spider-man might want to discuss with a group of teenagers.

Some decided to get meta with the memes.

And others were just plain surreal.

While it is still unclear what the students learned from the talk, one key lesson they may take from the episode is to never be photographed in front of a large white space.

