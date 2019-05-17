London Eye’s flower capsule will be Instagram gold for lucky few

A select few will be able to enjoy the most Instagram-friendly spot in town on Saturday after one of the London Eye’s capsules was filled with flowers.

The capsule has been decked out with both real and artificial flora ahead of the official launch of the Royal Chelsea Flower Show, which kicks off on Tuesday May 21.

The Gardener’s Eye will only be open to a select few however, with staff choosing people from the queue to enjoy the floral experience.

Press Association