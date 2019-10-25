The London Eye has rotated backwards for the first time in its history to mark the end of British Summer Time (BST).

London Eye rotates backwards for first time to mark end of British Summer Time

The Eye went into reverse for an hour on Friday morning, from 7.45am to 8.45am, as commuters rushed past.

Usually rotating clockwise, for one hour the attraction moved anti-clockwise to celebrate the end of BST.

Britain’s clocks will move back an hour on Sunday.

Clocks will revert back to Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) during the winter months, with the next switch due in March 2020.

PA Media