Jake Paul has spoken out about the controversy surrounding his brother Logan, who posted a video on YouTube showing the body of a suicide victim in Japan.

Jake Paul has spoken out about the controversy surrounding his brother Logan, who posted a video on YouTube showing the body of a suicide victim in Japan.

Logan Paul’s brother Jake on suicide video: ‘He didn’t mean to offend or hurt anybody’

“I think what Logan did was very, very, very wrong indeed,” the 21-year-old vlogger told his 13 million subscribers.

Just over 11 minutes into the 13-minute video, which shows the younger Paul brother pranking friends in Aspen, he tells his viewers: “[Logan] made a huge mistake, and not only is he paying for it, but he is learning from it.” “He did not mean to offend anyone and I can tell when he’s in shock and he didn’t handle the situation in the right way.

“But I know in the back of his head he didn’t mean to offend or hurt anybody.” He added that despite his brother’s regret, he would “bounce back”.

The Rise Of The Paul's is stronger the eva SON💥 (literally & figuratively) WE TURNED italy into LITaly 🔥🔥 A post shared by Jake Paul (@jakepaul) on Sep 28, 2017 at 12:09pm PDT Jake Paul said the proceeds from the video, entitled “YouTube, Let’s Talk About Brother Logan Paul” would go to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. His brother, 22-year-old Logan, uploaded a video filmed in Japan’s Aokigahara Forest, which is known to be a frequent site of suicides.

So sorry. pic.twitter.com/JkYXzYsrLX — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) January 2, 2018 He came across a suicide victim in the forest, filmed the body and put an image of it in the thumbnail of his video. The clip received millions of views and reached YouTube’s trending page before Paul himself took it down.

The vlogger posted an apology video, saying he did not expect to be forgiven, and has been quiet on social media in the three weeks since.

Press Association