Liverpool went from beating top of the league to losing to bottom of the league in a week

Independent.ie

After Liverpool ended Manchester City’s unbeaten Premier League run in a 4-3 thriller last week, fans might have expected them to hammer bottom of the league Swansea City in their next game.

