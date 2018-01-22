News And Finally

Tuesday 23 January 2018

Liverpool went from beating top of the league to losing to bottom of the league in a week

There’s no explaining that.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

By Max McLean, Press Association

After Liverpool ended Manchester City’s unbeaten Premier League run in a 4-3 thriller last week, fans might have expected them to hammer bottom of the league Swansea City in their next game.

The Reds came into this one with new signing Virgil van Dijk making his first league appearance for Liverpool, and a strong attacking line-up also named.

But Jurgen Klopp’s team never recovered from a first-half Alfie Mawson goal, and dropped three points at the Liberty Stadium, much to the delight of Swansea, who were desperate for three points.

It’s a valuable win for the Swans, who are now just three points from safety, rather than six.

They still sit bottom however, making it difficult to ignore the fact that Liverpool followed up their massive win against the league leaders with a defeat against the team at the foot of the table.

Absolutely baffling form.

Some pointed out that it had been a well-disciplined display from the home side.

Liverpool don’t often fail to score away from home. They failed to do so at the Etihad earlier in the season, and have done so again at Swansea, who remain something of a bogey team for Klopp.

Liverpool play West Brom at home next in the FA Cup fourth round. Any scoreline guesses?

Press Association

Promoted Links

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Promoted Links

Editors Choice

Also in World News