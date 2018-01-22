Liverpool went from beating top of the league to losing to bottom of the league in a week
There’s no explaining that.
After Liverpool ended Manchester City’s unbeaten Premier League run in a 4-3 thriller last week, fans might have expected them to hammer bottom of the league Swansea City in their next game.
The Reds came into this one with new signing Virgil van Dijk making his first league appearance for Liverpool, and a strong attacking line-up also named.
Tonight's #LFC team to face @SwansOfficial...— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 22, 2018
Emre Can wears the captain's armband. pic.twitter.com/TWEHH7BY0I
But Jurgen Klopp’s team never recovered from a first-half Alfie Mawson goal, and dropped three points at the Liberty Stadium, much to the delight of Swansea, who were desperate for three points.
#LFC's 18-game unbeaten run comes to an end at the Liberty. #swaliv pic.twitter.com/XdNSEsLFdf— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 22, 2018
It’s a valuable win for the Swans, who are now just three points from safety, rather than six.
They still sit bottom however, making it difficult to ignore the fact that Liverpool followed up their massive win against the league leaders with a defeat against the team at the foot of the table.
Only Liverpool could go from beating the team on top of the league to losing to the team on the bottom of the league in the space of two matches— Lallanaism (@Lallanaism) January 22, 2018
Beat top of the league, lose to bottom of the league..— Top Of The Kop (@TOTK96) January 22, 2018
Typical Liverpool behaviour.. GOODNIGHT!
Beat top of the league— Adam Catterall (@AdamCatterall) January 22, 2018
Beaten by the bottom of the league
Classic Liverpool. Predictably unpredictable #SWALIV
Never change, Liverpool 🙄 pic.twitter.com/jvhoXUokhg— The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) January 22, 2018
Absolutely baffling form.
Supporting Liverpool is [insert scream gif here]— Tony Hodson (@tonyhodson1) January 22, 2018
Some pointed out that it had been a well-disciplined display from the home side.
Massive 3 points do not write off Swansea City just yet !! Liverpool still a great team Swansea dug in for their life tonight. Character and spirit ample of it ! 👍🏻— John Hartson (@JohnHartson10) January 22, 2018
Magnificent defensive display from Swansea. Liverpool an enigma. Smash 4 past top team but can’t score v bottom one.— Ian Darke (@IanDarke) January 22, 2018
Liverpool don’t often fail to score away from home. They failed to do so at the Etihad earlier in the season, and have done so again at Swansea, who remain something of a bogey team for Klopp.
Only two teams have stopped Liverpool from scoring away from home in the Premier League this season:— Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) January 22, 2018
1⃣ Man City
2⃣0⃣ Swansea pic.twitter.com/9oO4lwiviQ
3 - Jurgen Klopp has lost more Premier League games against @SwansOfficial than he has vs any other side in the competition. Clipped.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 22, 2018
Liverpool play West Brom at home next in the FA Cup fourth round. Any scoreline guesses?
